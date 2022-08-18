Hadi Matar: Salman Rushdie's accused attacker indicted by US grand jury

A US grand jury has indicted the man who attacked Salman Rushdie during a lecture event in western New York state last week, lawyers said on Thursday.

Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, is scheduled to appear at a court hearing in Chautauqua County later on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Matar was arrested on August 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Rushdie several times before the Satanic Verses author was due to speak on freedom of expression and protection for writers in exile.

Initial charges were filed the next day and Mr Matar’s court-appointed lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately release the new charges.

Rushdie is receiving treatment for severe wounds at a hospital in Pennsylvania. His agent said he has a damaged liver and severed nerves in his arm, and that he could lose an eye.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt called the attack “pre-planned”.

The author's 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, was condemned as blasphemous by many Muslims upon its publication. Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie's death a year after it was published.

Mr Matar told the New York Post this week that he admires Khomeini, but would not say if his attack on Rushdie was inspired by the fatwa. The Post reported that he had denied being in contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Iranian government has denied involvement in the attack.

Henry Reese, cofounder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, was on stage with Rushdie during the event and was struck in the head.

