Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash

Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injuries and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner’s results released on Wednesday.

Heche, 53, also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website said.

A full post mortem examination report was still being completed, the coroner’s office said.

The Emmy-winning film and TV actor was removed from life support on Sunday at a burns centre.

She was injured when her car jumped a curb and smashed into a West Los Angeles home on August 5.

The car and the home burst into flames. Only Heche was injured.

She suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by a lack of oxygen, according to a statement released last week on behalf of her family and friends.

Heche was declared brain-dead but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche.

But police ended their investigation after she was declared brain-dead.

The coroner’s office listed August 11 as her date of death.

Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another World in the late 1980s, before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s.

She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films including Six Days, Seven Nights and Donnie Brasco opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.