Anne Heche's fatal car accident no longer under investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s fatal car accident.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," the department announced. "Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

The actress, 53, was declared brain dead on Friday, which is the definition of death according to California law, after falling into a coma as a result of the crash. On August 5, Heche drove her blue Mini Cooper off the road and struck a two-storey home; the vehicle was soon engulfed in flames.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” Heche's family said.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, also released a statement of his own, saying: “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Since news of Heche’s death, a number of fellow Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Heche on the television series Quantico, called her “a lovely person and an incredible actress”.

“My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves,” Chopra posted on Instagram. “It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You will always have a special place in my heart.”

Priyanka Chopra wrote a tribute on Instagram to American actress Anne Heche, who died following a car accident. Photo: Instagram / priyankachopra

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her condolences, sending her love to Heche’s children, family and friends. “This is a sad day,” she wrote.

Read More Police investigating Anne Heche for driving under influence of drugs after car crash

Heche rose to fame after starring in the soap opera Another World, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991. She is also known for her performance in Donnie Brasco, starring Johnny Depp, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights and Return to Paradise.