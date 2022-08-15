Antony Blinken marks India's 75th Independence Day

US Secretary of State joins world in congratulating India and Pakistan on anniversary of independence from British colonial rule

Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated India on '75 years of diplomatic relations' with Washington. AFP
Ellie Sennett
Washington
Aug 15, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reflected on "the democratic values" the US shares with India as the South Asian country marked its 75th Independence Day.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our warmest wishes to the people of India as they celebrate 75 years of independence," he said.

"This year is especially meaningful for our two nations as we celebrate a milestone: 75 years of diplomatic relations. Our strategic partnership touches everything from climate to trade to our vibrant people-to-people ties."

A number of US representatives from both political parties, including senators Todd Young of Indiana and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, also offered their congratulations, further demonstrating the strong ties between Washington and New Delhi.

American business leaders, such as the president and chief executive of Walmart Doug McMillon, also sent warm messages.

The anniversary also marks the start of the bloody partition between India and Pakistan. The British-drawn border between the two nations provoked the largest mass migration in history outside of famine, leading to a war that displaced up to 15 million people.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged increased development in his Monday Independence Day speech, and mourned the lives lost fighting for it.

“During our freedom struggle, there was not one year when our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty,” Mr Modi said.

"Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India.”

Narindra Singh Pujji, 93, clearly remembers his days as a college student in Pakistan. He left Lahore days before the land was partitioned into India and Pakistan. Victor Besa / The National

Narindra Singh Pujji, 93, clearly remembers his days as a college student in Pakistan. He left Lahore days before the land was partitioned into India and Pakistan. Victor Besa / The National

Mr Blinken also extended his congratulations to Pakistan, which celebrated its Independence Day a day before India, on Sunday.

"We enjoy robust co-operation in many sectors, from the tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million Covid-19 vaccine doses we have committed to Pakistan through Covax," he said.

Hundreds of Indians gathered at the embassy in Abu Dhabi to take part in the India Independence Day festivities. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Hundreds of Indians gathered at the embassy in Abu Dhabi to take part in the India Independence Day festivities. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Updated: August 15, 2022, 5:28 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL