Antony Blinken marks India's 75th Independence Day

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reflected on "the democratic values" the US shares with India as the South Asian country marked its 75th Independence Day.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our warmest wishes to the people of India as they celebrate 75 years of independence," he said.

"This year is especially meaningful for our two nations as we celebrate a milestone: 75 years of diplomatic relations. Our strategic partnership touches everything from climate to trade to our vibrant people-to-people ties."

A number of US representatives from both political parties, including senators Todd Young of Indiana and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, also offered their congratulations, further demonstrating the strong ties between Washington and New Delhi.

“We hope that the next 75 yrs for 🇮🇳 are defined by transformation & great achievements”- 🇺🇸 Senator Todd Young @SenToddYoung. Thank you for your warm wishes on #Indiaat75 @MEAIndia@IndianDiplomacy@DDNewslive@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/ni7VXB4Gp3 — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) August 14, 2022

American business leaders, such as the president and chief executive of Walmart Doug McMillon, also sent warm messages.

The anniversary also marks the start of the bloody partition between India and Pakistan. The British-drawn border between the two nations provoked the largest mass migration in history outside of famine, leading to a war that displaced up to 15 million people.

“Every time I visit India, I am struck by the people I meet, their creativity, innovation & drive to make 🇮🇳 a Global Hub for entrepreneurship”- Doug McMillon, President & CEO of Walmart @Walmart .Thank you for your positive msg on #Indiaat75 @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/QaVpOdSRLx — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) August 14, 2022

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged increased development in his Monday Independence Day speech, and mourned the lives lost fighting for it.

“During our freedom struggle, there was not one year when our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty,” Mr Modi said.

"Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India.”

Mr Blinken also extended his congratulations to Pakistan, which celebrated its Independence Day a day before India, on Sunday.

"We enjoy robust co-operation in many sectors, from the tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million Covid-19 vaccine doses we have committed to Pakistan through Covax," he said.