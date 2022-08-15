UAE leaders congratulate India on 75th Independence Day

UAE leaders congratulated India on its 75th Independence Day on Monday.

President Sheikh Mohamed sent a message of support to Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu to mark the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, delivered similar messages to President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The UAE and India enjoy long-standing ties dating back decades, which continue to be strengthened.

The UAE is home to more than three million Indians, by far the largest expatriate community in the country.

In February, the two nations signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement that is expected to boost their non-oil trade to $100 billion in five years, from $60bn currently.

The agreement marked a new phase of strategic co-operation and will open additional avenues of investment and trade for companies in India and the UAE.

It aims to add 1.7 per cent, or $8.9bn, to the UAE's gross domestic product and boost exports by 1.5 per cent, or $7.6bn, by 2030.

The 881-page agreement lifts 80 per cent of tariffs on UAE and India goods, while all tariffs will be removed within 10 years, said UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi.

President Sheikh Mohamed met Indian Prime Minister Mr Modi in Abu Dhabi in June.

It was their first in-person meeting since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India looks to the future

Women police commandos display their motorcycling skills to celebrate India's Independence Day in Gauhati, in north-eastern Assam state. AP Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pledged to help further develop the country over the next 25 years, during his address to the nation on its 75th Independence Day.

Wearing traditional white headgear with stripes in the colours of the Indian flag, Mr Modi, 71 gave his address from the ramparts of the historic 17th-century Red Fort in the capital Delhi.

He congratulated the citizens of the country on 75 years of independence, after two-century-long British colonial rule.

“During our freedom struggle, there was not one year when our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty,” Mr Modi said.

"Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India.”