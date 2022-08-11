US envoy for Yemen heads to Middle East to boost truce and funding

The US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, departs for the Middle East today on a second trip in three weeks designed to expand the truce in the war-torn country and push for a final settlement.

Mr Lenderking will travel to the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, the State Department announced.

Members of his team will travel to Jordan, where negotiations between different Yemeni factions have been taking place.

The trip is Mr Lenderking’s third in a month and is intended to "help secure an expansion of the UN-mediated truce and bolster peace efforts".

On August 2, Yemeni factions agreed to a third two-month extension of their ceasefire.

“The special envoy and his team will focus on helping to meaningfully expand benefits of the truce to all Yemenis and pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and an inclusive, durable, Yemeni-led resolution to the conflict,” the State Department said.

Mr Lenderking will also discuss the instability in Shabwa, where fighting has resumed this week, and the need for a return to calm.

The envoy will also try to bring in more financial assistance for Yemenis.

“The United States has already provided over $1 billion in humanitarian aid this year alone, bringing our total contribution to the humanitarian response in Yemen to nearly $5bn since the crisis began eight years ago," the department said.

"We urge donors both to give generously and to make previous pledges immediately available for the sake of the people of Yemen."

While in Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE, Mr Lenderking reaffirmed support of the UN's efforts to raise awareness and funds for the dilapidated Safer oil tanker moored off Yemen’s Red Sea coast, which could contaminate the region's entire water supply in a matter of weeks.

“With about $14 million unfunded and a UN-Houthi agreement to offload the oil to a temporary vessel, we are the closest we have ever been to addressing the threat posed by this derelict tanker,” the State Department said.