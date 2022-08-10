Four thousand lucky dogs prepare for permanent homes

About 4,000 beagles are almost ready for permanent homes after animal rescue organisations began removing them from a Virginia centre breeding them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.

"It's going to take 60 days to get all of these animals out, and working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs into eventually into ever-loving home," said Kitty Block, president and chief executive of the US Humane Society.

Animal welfare shelters all across the US have begun receiving the dogs, which will be given vaccinations and medical examinations before they are made available for adoption.

Last month, a federal judge approved a scheme to transfer about 4,000 dogs housed under conditions that breached animal welfare rights, court records show.

The federal government in May initiated a civil enforcement case against Envigo RMS, which breeds beagles for medical research at its Cumberland, Virginia centre.

After federal officials accused the company of animal welfare breaches, US District Court Judge Norman Moon issued a restraining order imposing restrictions on the centre.

According to the complaint, dogs were fed food containing maggots, bugs, mould and worms.

More than 300 beagle puppies died onsite from “unknown causes” over seven months, and many were not given anaesthetics before being put down by cardiac injection.

In June, company officials announced plans to close the centre.

On Friday, Envigo and the government jointly filed a transfer plan that called for the removal of “all” of the facility's beagles by the Humane Society, which will take the dogs to shelters where they can be adopted.

Court documents show Envigo will pay a fee for each dog to help with the costs to the shelters of preparing the beagles for adoption.

Court records show Mr Moon issued a verbal order approving the transfer plan on Tuesday. Under the draft plan, the removal process is expected to take about 60 days.

Hundreds of dogs determined to be in “acute distress” had already been seized from the centre.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the Norfolk-based animal rights group that had investigated the centre, celebrated Tuesday's development.

“Envigo’s surviving victims will soon be given the opportunity to have what every dog deserves — the freedom to enjoy life, love and respect for their individuality as members of a family home," said Peta's senior vice president of investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch.

Agencies contributed to this report.