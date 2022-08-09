Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him, sheriff's officials said.

A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand on Hutchinson Island early on Monday and called for help, Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The man was apparently beneath the dune while recording the sunrise when the hill of sand collapsed, detectives said. They said it appeared the man died as a result of being trapped underneath the sand.

Detectives do not suspect foul play, but they are awaiting results of toxicology tests before it can be confirmed as a “tragic accident,” the post said.

Hutchinson Island is north of West Palm Beach on Florida's Atlantic coast.