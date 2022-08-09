US city police arrest suspect in four Muslim men's killings

Albuquerque police on Tuesday said they had detained the “primary suspect” in the murder of four Muslim men.

“We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque, New Mexico,” police chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter.

"The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders."

Albuquerque police were expected to give a briefing in the afternoon.

We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon. — APD Chief of Police (@ABQPoliceChief) August 9, 2022

Naeem Hussain, 25, from Pakistan, was killed on Friday night. The three other men died in what police described as “ambush shootings”.

Hussain's death came days after the killings of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were members of the same mosque.

READ MORE Discrimination towards Arab Americans has to end

Police said they were treating the murders as connected to the November shooting death of Afghan Muslim Mohammad Ahmadi in a car park outside a halal supermarket.

Authorities on Monday sought public help to search for a vehicle that appeared to be the one police discovered on Tuesday.

Police released images of the vehicle — a dark grey four-door Volkswagen sedan — that was used in all four homicides. They offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“We have a very, very strong link,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. “We have a vehicle of interest … We have got to find this vehicle.”

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his administration stood in solidarity with the Muslim-American community.

“These hateful attacks have no place in America," Mr Biden said.

Albuquerque police said they could not determine if the murders were hate crimes until they identified a suspect and motive.