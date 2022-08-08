Joe Biden travels to flood-ravaged Kentucky

After two bouts with Covid-19, US President Joe Biden was on Monday travelling to the flood-ravaged state of Kentucky.

Mr Biden, along with first lady Jill Biden, will join the state’s governor and fellow Democrat Andy Beshear to visit families and assess recovery efforts.

His visit comes after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which will provide $370 billion to tackle global warming through measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

Appalachian communities on the state’s eastern edges were devastated by floods late last month that killed at least 37 people and sent hundreds into government emergency shelters, the governor’s office said.

The region is among the country's poorest, which is compounding the devastation. A US Census Bureau study reported average household incomes well below the national poverty line, from $19,000 to $24,500, compared to the national average of $57,652.

The trip comes on the heels of the White House granting Mr Beshear’s request to elevate available disaster relief funds to affected parts of Kentucky from 75 per cent of the total eligible costs to 100 per cent for a 30-day period.

Residents are particularly anxious for increased support, as the daunting recovery process — including the need for clean water and secure shelter — continues and new weather warnings are issued.

The National Weather Service extended flood watches and thunderstorm alerts in the region at the weekend.

Aid workers and activists' worries are compounded by a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases. In the easternmost Bell County, for example, the average daily infection rate jumped from six new cases a day on July 8 to 19 on August 4.