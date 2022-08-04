US Air Force charges airman in Syria base attack

The US Air Force has filed charges against an airman in connection with an April attack at a base in eastern Syria that wounded four American troops.

Tech Sgt David Dezwaan Jr is facing charges including dereliction of duty, destruction of military property, reckless endangerment, unauthorised access of a government computer, obtaining classified information and aggravated assault, the Air Force said in a press release.

The US military initially said the April 7 attack in Green Village was the result of indirect fire, possibly a rocket strike. An investigation later found that at least one person had deliberately placed explosives near US troops.

The Air Force last month said it had arrested a servicemember on suspicion of being connected to the attack.

Central Command determined the explosives had been placed at an ammunition depot near a shower block.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 23 at Hill Air Force Base in the US state of Utah, the Air Force said.

The blast struck two buildings and four troops were evaluated for minor injuries.

