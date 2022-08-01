Texas man given seven-year sentence for January 6 role

A Texas man who was the first person to be convicted for a role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday.

Guy Reffitt was convicted in March on charges that included taking a gun to Capitol grounds, interfering with police and impeding an official proceeding — the certification by Congress of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

Reffitt was also convicted of obstruction by threatening his teenage children if they spoke to authorities about his role in the attack on the Capitol.

His son, 18 at the time, did turn his father into the FBI and provided testimony against him in court despite Reffitt's warnings that “traitors get shot”.

His 87-month sentencing is the longest handed out to a Capitol riot accused thus far. Robert Palmer of Largo, Florida, held the previous record of 63 months.

More than 850 people have been arrested for their roles in the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The riot left at least five people dead and scores of officers injured after then-president Donald Trump riled up his supporters to march to the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

AFP contributed to this report

January 6, 2021, attack on US Capitol — in pictures