Elon Musk says he may take a break from the public eye

Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that he might try to stay out of the public eye for a while.

"The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks," he tweeted with a sad emoticon. "Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks."

"Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization."

Mr Musk is founder of SpaceX and Starlink, and a co-founder at Tesla. This month he tried to back out of an acquisition of Twitter.

With his mention of "trivial articles," Mr Musk may be referring to online conversation around photos of him shirtless on holiday and other articles with allegations about his dating life.

He has not made many public appearances lately, but he did meet Pope Francis with four of his children during a trip to Italy.

His tweet sharing a photo from the meeting was posted after an absence from Twitter, where he has more than 100 million followers.