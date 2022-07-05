Florida's abortion ban back in effect as state appeals

Southern US states continue court battles after Roe v Wade overturned

The National
Jul 05, 2022
Florida's 15-week ban on abortions is back in effect on Tuesday, after an appeal from the state triggered an automatic freeze on a court blocking the restriction.

A judge last week issued an order temporarily striking down the law after reproductive healthcare providers argued Florida's constitution guarantees a right to abortion.

The state immediately filed its appeal of the order, which put the law back in effect.

Florida's law prohibits women from receiving abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions if the procedure is needed to save the mother's life, prevent serious injury or if the foetus has an abnormality.

It does not grant exception if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest.

The law was similar to the one in Mississippi that the Supreme Court ruled on when it overturned Roe v Wade last month, ending a woman's federal right to an abortion.

Elsewhere in the US south, a Mississippi judge did not provide a timeline for when she would rule on a lawsuit filed by the state's only abortion clinic. Mississippi's law, set to take effect on Thursday, would ban most abortions in the state.

In Louisiana, the state's attorney general asked the state Supreme Court to permit an enforcement on a ban on most abortions.

Louisiana was one of several states with a “trigger law” banning the procedure immediately after Roe v Wade was overturned, but this was blocked by a state judge last week following a lawsuit filed by one of the state's abortion clinics.

Updated: July 05, 2022, 7:26 PM
