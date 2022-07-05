76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in New York

The fossilised skeleton of a relative of Tyrannosaurus rex that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby’s announced on Tuesday.

The Gorgosaurus skeleton will be the highlight Sotheby’s natural history auction on July 28, the auction house said.

The dinosaur was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western US and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.

The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, Sotheby’s said. It measures about three metres tall and 6.7 metres long.

All of the other known Gorgosaurus skeletons are in museum collections, making this the only specimen available for private ownership, the auction house said.

“In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton,” said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture.

Sotheby’s presale estimate for the fossil is between $5 million to $8m.