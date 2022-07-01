US announces $820m in military aid to Ukraine

The US announced on Friday that it will provide Ukraine with $820 million in new military aid, including surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian forces will also be provided with up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, the Pentagon said.

The new package includes two anti-aircraft systems known as Nasams, which the US will purchase from Norway. The same system is also used to protect the airspace around the White House and the Capitol in Washington.

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) rocket fired by US forces during live-fire exercises in the Philippines.

The US government “recognises Norway’s co-operation to enable the historic provision by the United States of modern air defence systems that will help Ukraine defend against Russia’s brutal air attacks”, a statement from the Pentagon said.

It will also provide additional ammunition for medium-range rocket systems that it provided to Ukraine in June, known as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) and four additional counter-artillery radars.

This is the 14th military weapons and equipment package to be sent to Ukraine from US Defence Department stocks since August 2021.

The US has provided more than $8.8 billion worth of weapons and military training to Ukraine, with about $6.9bn sent since Russia’s invasion on February 24.

