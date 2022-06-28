US takes aim at Russian gold and military in latest sanctions

The US on Tuesday imposed a new round of sanctions against Russia, hitting Moscow's defence industry and prohibiting the import of the nation's gold.

The Treasury Department announced it was sanctioning 70 entities, many of which it claimed were critical to Russia's defence industrial base, as well as 29 people in an attempt to hinder Moscow's ability to develop and use weapons.

“Targeting Russia’s defence industry will degrade [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s capabilities and further impede his war against Ukraine, which has already been plagued by poor morale, broken supply chains and logistical failures,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The action from Washington is the latest in a series of sanctions it has imposed on Moscow since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Tuesday's move imposed fresh sanctions on Rostec, Russia's state aerospace and defence conglomerate. The Treasury said Rostec's “management umbrella includes more than 800 entities across a wide range of sectors” and that all entities owned 50 per cent or more by Rostec either directly or indirectly have been blocked.

Also sanctioned was United Aircraft Corporation, the maker of Russia's MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets — planes that are also flown by US allies including some Nato members. Rostec also holds the majority share in the company. The US Treasury said the move aims to “weaken Russia's ability to continue its aerial assault on Ukraine”.

Tupolev, maker of Russian strategic bomber and transport aircraft, was also designated.

The Treasury department also banned the import of Russian gold in a move against the country's largest non-energy export. Washington was joined in its action by the UK, Canada and Japan.

Russia produces about 10 per cent of the gold mined globally each year.

In addition, the US State Department announced sanctions 45 entities and 29 people, including Russian military units and the FSB intelligence agency, the Treasury said.

