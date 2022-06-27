G7 leaders condemn Russia's Kremenchuk mall missile strike

Leaders at the G7 summit in Germany have condemned the Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine.

The "abominable attack" on the Kremenchuk mall is believed to have killed at least 13 people and wounded about 50.

"Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime," the G7 leaders said. "President [Vladimir] Putin and those responsible will be held to account."

The G7 leaders' statement reaffirmed the group's support for Ukraine "in the face of the Russian aggression", pledging the group would "not rest" until the invasion ended.

G7 summit releases a statement from the 🇨🇦🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇯🇵🇬🇧🇺🇸🇪🇺 leaders on today's attack on #Kremenchuk:



"We will not rest until Russia ends its cruel and senseless war on #Ukraine" @G7 pic.twitter.com/vigwxuAOmq — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) June 27, 2022

Dmytro Lunin, the Governor of the central Poltava region, wrote on Telegram that 13 people had been confirmed killed by the strike.

Mr Lunin said that rescue workers would keep searching through the smouldering rubble, with more bodies likely to be found.

He said 21 people had been take to hospital and 29 had been given first aid at the site.

“It's an act of terrorism against civilians,” he said later, adding there was no nearby military target at which Russia could have been aiming.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 1,000 people were inside when the strike occurred.

“The mall is on fire," Mr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. "Firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire.

"The number of victims is impossible to imagine. It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia.”