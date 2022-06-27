Russian missile strike hits busy Kremenchuk shopping centre

Russian missiles struck a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least two people, a Ukrainian official said.

The attack was confirmed by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, who said at least 20 people inside the mall had been wounded, with nine in a serious condition.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 1,000 people were inside when the strike occurred.

“The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine,” Mr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

“It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia.”

“At the moment, we know about 20 wounded, nine of them are in a serious condition," Mr Tymoshenko said. "It has already been confirmed that two people died. The rescue operation continues."

City mayor Vitaliy Meletskiy said the strike had caused deaths and injuries, but gave no figures.

Dmitry Lunin, governor of the Poltava region, confirmed a civilian building in the city had been hit by Russian forces, causing casualties.

“Unfortunately, there are victims. More details later,” Mr Lunin said.

Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai posted a message on Telegram urging residents to seek shelter,

“Poltava residents. Explosions are heard in the city,” he wrote. “Stay in the shelters. Let's find out the details.”

Roman Hryshchuk, a Ukrainian MP, shared a video on Twitter appearing to show the aftermath of the shopping mall attack.

In the video, the building is engulfed in flames as firefighters attempt to rescue victims. People wearing military fatigues can also be seen in the clip.

“If this is not a terrorist attack, then what?” Mr Hryshchuk tweeted. “If Russia is not a terrorist country, then who are they?”

Inna Sovsun, another Ukrainian MP, tweeted her disgust over the “senseless attack by a terrorist state” and reiterated calls for the West to supply more weapons to Ukraine and increase sanctions on Russia.

Kremenchuk, an industrial city of 217,000 people, is home to Ukraine’s largest oil refinery.

Since invading Ukraine on February 24, Russia has repeatedly attacked the refinery, which lies 150 kilometres west of Dnipro.

The combined heat and power plant has been damaged to the extent that operations will not be restored before winter, Ukrinform, Ukraine's national news agency, reported.