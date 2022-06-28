G7 leaders stop short of tougher sanctions on Russia's oil

The G7 leaders on Tuesday wrapped up their summit dominated by discussions on the war in Ukraine, saying they would look into imposing a price cap on Russian oil but stopping short of a full agreement on new sanctions.

A text adopted by leaders after three days of negotiations said the American proposal for a price cap on Russian crude oil would be considered in further talks after the summit.

A push by French President Emmanuel Macron to widen the price cap beyond Russia, to stem global inflation driven by soaring energy prices, has also been parked for further discussions.

The idea of a price cap is that western powers would use their economic heft to stop Russian oil from being transported around the world if it is being sold for a price above that limit.

Tankers with more expensive cargoes would be denied shipping insurance and other services by the G7 powers.

READ MORE G7 pledges $4.5bn to ease global food crisis

Leaders also discussed the possibility of limiting prices on gas, which mainly arrives from Russia by pipeline — meaning western countries would simply name their price.

"We welcome the decision of the European Union to explore with international partners ways to curb rising energy prices, including the feasibility of introducing temporary import price caps where appropriate," the final communique said.

"As for oil, we will consider a range of approaches," including the ban on services to Russian shipments, they said.

Ministers from the club of rich democracies were tasked to "discuss these issues urgently" and consider how to prevent a price cap from damaging the global economy.

Any EU price cap would involve reopening talks on oil sanctions that only recently concluded after fractious negotiations with Hungary and other landlocked countries.

However, an EU official said he believed that only technical adjustments to a sanctions package would be needed and that the principle of aiming at oil shipments, as opposed to pipelines, had already been agreed upon.

The aim of oil sanctions is to curb one of Russia's most lucrative sources of revenue and free European countries from the awkward position of paying Moscow for energy while condemning it over the war.

However, the G7 leaders have voters worried by rising fuel prices to think about and there are concerns over whether sanctions will last when winter bites.

The leaders said in a separate declaration on Ukraine that they would support the country for "as long as it takes".

But Mr Macron wants to bring oil prices down and had floated the idea of applying the price cap to countries other than Russia, the Elysee Palace said.

From the summit venue in Germany, he spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, was quoted by state news agency Wam as saying : "The UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline, which the UAE is committed to until the end of the agreement."