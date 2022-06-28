January 6 panel to hear from top White House aide

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is expected to speak before the US House of Representatives January 6 committee on Tuesday.

The committee investigating the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol announced the surprise hearing on Monday, suggesting that the members have unearthed new evidence.

Citing “safety concerns” and her first-hand account of the day, the committee found it necessary to hold public hearing for Ms Hutchinson's evidence before Congress returns from its break after the Independence Day weekend, Punchbowl News first reported. The panel has not revealed the topic of the hearing.

Ms Hutchison's recorded evidence made appearances in previous hearings, in which she listed which Republican members of Congress that sought pardons from former president Donald Trump following the assault on the US Capitol.

She also previously said that she had seen Mr Meadows burn papers in his office after a meeting with Scott Perry, a Republican representative who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, US media reported. Mr Perry played a role in pushing the appointment of Jeffrey Clark to lead the Justice Department to assist the president in pushing his debunked claims of electoral fraud.

Witnesses told the Select Committee that Trump considered offering pardons to a wide range of individuals connected to the President. pic.twitter.com/LRJat3Algf — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 23, 2022

Ms Hutchison also told the January 6 committee that Mr Trump had suggested to Mr Meadows he had approved the “hang Mike Pence” chant rioters were shouting when they were storming the Capitol, CNN reported.

Mr Meadows has refused to give evidence before the House panel. Thousands of text messages provided by Mr Meadows before he ceased co-operation with the panel showed how White House officials and supporters pressed the chief of staff to stop the attack on the Capitol.

The Justice Department said it would not pursue a criminal indictment of Mr Meadows.

Meanwhile, the FBI seized the phone of former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who supported the former president's efforts to overturn the election. Mr Eastman said in a court filing on Monday that FBI agents had taken his phone last week.

Mr Eastman said the phone contained emails that the House investigatory panel had requested but that he had refused to turn over.