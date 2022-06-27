New evidence leads January 6 committee to announce surprise hearing

Committee investigating former president Donald Trump and deadly US Capitol attack had originally planned to break for holiday

US Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee, speaks to reporters. AFP
Patrick deHahn
New York
Jun 27, 2022
The US House of Representatives select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection on Monday announced it will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, suggesting that members have received new evidence worth presenting immediately.

The panel announced earlier that it would pause its hearings to reconvene later after the Fourth of July holiday.

A statement from the committee did not include any further information on the evidence they had received or who would be speaking — the panel usually announces before each hearing.

“The committee has delivered big time and earned our trust,” Norm Eisen, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, tweeted.

“If they are doing this it has to be for a good reason. I’m sure we will find out soon enough what it’s all about but it must be major.”

There have been reports of a possible appearance by Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court associate justice Clarence Thomas, who reportedly spoke with former president Donald Trump's lawyer regarding attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

She was also at Mr Trump's rally before supporters marched to the US Capitol.

Ms Thomas told a news outlet last week that she is willing to speak with the committee.

Thus far, there have been five public hearings covering various topics related to the events that took place on or around January 6, 2021.

Former assistant US attorney general Steven Engel, former acting US attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and former acting US deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue attend the fifth public hearing of the US house select committee into the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol. EPA

Members of the committee are presenting evidence and hosting witness testimony in making the case that Mr Trump had a central role in the attack on the US Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election for his opponent, Joe Biden.

