Biden administration announces near-total ban on anti-personnel landmine use

The White House on Tuesday announced a near-total ban on the use of anti-personnel landmines by the military as the US joins other nations in proscribing the use of the explosives.

The move restores US policy to the position after former president Donald Trump in 2020 authorised stocking and using the weapons.

Under the new policy, the US will not “develop, produce, or acquire” anti-personnel landmines or export them except for their destruction, the White House said in a statement.

Anti-personnel landmines, or APLs, which are buried underground, remain deadly threats to civilians long after fighting has ended.

The White House announcement on Tuesday comes as Russia is planting mines in Ukraine.

Senior US State Department official Stanley Brown said: “The administration's actions today are in a sharp contrast to Russia's actions in Ukraine, where there's compelling evidence that forces are using explosive munitions including landlines in an irresponsible manner.”

The use of Russian landmines in Ukraine has caused extensive harm to civilians and vital infrastructure, he said.

The changes reflect President Joe Biden's “belief that these weapons have disproportionate impact on civilians, including children”, the White House said.

The US will restrict the use of these explosives outside the Korean peninsula. The White House said its commitment to defend South Korea from a potential attack from North Korea currently prevents it from changing its stance on landmine usage on the peninsula. The US currently does not have any minefields placed there.

“As the United States commits to continuing our diligent efforts to pursue material and operational alternatives to APL, the security of our ally the Republic of Korea will continue to be a paramount concern,” the White House said.

Mr Brown told reporters there are approximately 3 million landmines in the US stockpile.

The US last used anti-personnel landmines during the First Gulf War in 1991, he said, with the exception of “one single incident” in Afghanistan in 2002.

Agencies contributed to this report