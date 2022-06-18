President Joe Biden falls from bicycle during beach ride

US President Joe Biden took a bicycle ride in front of journalists and locals near his Delaware home on Saturday and fell.

His feet caught in the bike's toe cages, causing the 79-year-old president to lose balance.

Secret Service agents helped to his feet after the fall and he rode away unhurt after chatting to residents.

“Yes, yeah, I’m good. Got to take these things off … got my foot caught in it,” he said.

But part of being the US president is that every public mishap repeatedly analysed on TV news channels.

As the oldest US president, Mr Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.

Joe Biden gets back on his bike after the fall. AP

Mr Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were finishing a morning ride when he decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail in Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home.

Mr Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently getting his feet caught in the toe cage.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him ride his bike.

President Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after his tumble. AP

“As the president said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” a White House statement read.

During the ride, reporters asked him questions about coming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and gun control.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

In November 2020, shortly after his election but before taking office, Mr Biden broke a foot while playing with his pet German shepherds.

But a year later, in November 2021, his doctor gave him a clean bill of health, describing him as “healthy” and “vigorous.”