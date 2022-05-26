US approves $2.6bn sale of Chinook helicopters to Egypt

US President Joe Biden's administration approved on Thursday a $2.6 billion arms sale to Egypt of helicopters and other equipment requested by Cairo.

The State Department notified Congress of the sale, which includes 23 CH-47F Chinook helicopters, 56 related engines, and other spare parts and equipment.

The administration said the sale to an important partner in the Middle East is in America's security interests.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-Nato ally that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East,” the State Department said.

Washington said the weapon would improve Egypt’s heavy-lifting capability “to strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats.”

“Egypt will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces,” the department said,.

It said the sale would not alter the basic military balance in the region, in reference to Israel’s military advantage.

The principal contractor for this sale will be Boeing Helicopter. Congress now has 30 days to review the sale but its approval is not required to complete it.

Last week, the US approved the sale to Egypt of more than 5,000 Tow anti-tank missiles, support equipment and spare parts, as well as tools for the necessary tests.

The Biden administration announced a $2.2bn sale of C-130 Super Hercules planes to Egypt in January, but Republican Rand Paul and Democrats tried to block the sale in the Senate.