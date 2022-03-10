US Senate backs $2.2bn military sale to Egypt

The US Senate on Thursday backed the $2.2 billion sale of C-130 Super Hercules planes to Egypt, voting 81-18 against an attempt to block the deal over human rights concerns.

Republican Senator Rand Paul had sought to stop the sale, joined by some of the 100-member Senate's most progressive Democrats.

Opponents of the sale said US companies should not be selling arms to countries with poor records on human rights.

Days after the defence deal was announced in January, President Joe Biden's administration said it would deny $130 million of military aid, or 10 per cent of the total allocated to Egypt, if the country did not address concerns.

The sale of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules planes would include support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the planes.