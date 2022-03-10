Egypt bans export of wheat and other staples for three months

Export ban to include lentils, pasta, wheat, flour and fava beans starting March 11

A baker carries bread in El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo. Reuters
The National
Mar 10, 2022

Egypt will ban the export of lentils, pasta, wheat, flour and fava beans for three months from March 11, the country’s trade ministry said in a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The most-populous Arab nation imports the majority of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, using it as the cornerstone of a bread-subsidy programme for millions of people. Grain is more expensive now than in 2008, when the world saw food riots and demonstrations.

Surging food prices have sent the inflation rate in urban parts of Egypt to the highest level since mid-2019, adding to the likelihood of an interest-rate hike this month.

READ MORE
Inflation and impending wheat crisis spark concern in Egypt

Consumer prices rose 8.8 per cent in February, compared with 7.3 per cent in the previous month, the state-run statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday. A 17.6 per cent increase in food and beverage costs, the biggest single component of the inflation basket, was the main driver. On a monthly basis, inflation was 1.6 per cent.

This is a developing story.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 12:00 PM
Breaking newsEgyptEconomyTrade
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Egypt bans export of wheat and other staples for three months
An image that illustrates this article Egypt's 89th Spring Flowers Fair in full bloomStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Egyptian strongman pulls 180-tonne trainStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Egypt’s Anchorage Investments to issue tender for new $2bn petrochemicals project in Suez