At least 14 children and 1 teacher killed in Texas school shooting, governor says

At least 14 children and a teacher are dead following a shooting at a Texas primary school in the town of Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Mr Abbott said the 18-year-old gunman abandoned his vehicle around noon local time and entered Robb Elementary with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Mr Abbott said.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

The gunman is also dead, Mr Abbott said.

“It is believed that responding officers killed him,” he said.

Uvalde Hospital earlier said it was treating 13 children who had arrived via bus or ambulance. The two children who died were deceased on arrival, the hospital said.

Another hospital, University Health in San Antonio, said it was treating a child and an adult patient from the school, but their conditions were not immediately known.

The incident occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a town about 135 kilometres west of San Antonio.

Children board a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Reuters

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told ABC News his office is attempting to reach parents before releasing any information to the public.

The Uvalde School District earlier on Tuesday tweeted that there was an “active shooter” at Robb Elementary, which has an enrolment of a little less than 600 pupils.

The district had earlier announced that all local schools were on lockdown because of reports of gunshots in the area.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

Shortly after 2pm local time, the school district said pupils had been transported to a civic centre where they could be picked up by their relatives.

Agencies contributed to this report