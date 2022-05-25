Deadliest mass shootings in recent US history

The US continues to see a string of mass shootings in the country, including Tuesday's school attack in Uvalde, Texas, where at least 19 were killed.

Mass shootings are commonly defined as those with 10 or more deaths, not including the shooter.

Many remember the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, where 13 were killed, as the forerunner of mass shootings, but deadlier massacres have occurred since then.

Anger is mounting against civilian rights to firearms. Here is a list of 10 events that shocked the nation.

2017 music festival shooting in Las Vegas

The country's deadliest mass shooting caused 58 deaths after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas strip in Nevada. More than 540 people were injured.

The gunman shot himself in the hotel suite from which he was shooting and a motive was never uncovered.

2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando

Forty-nine people were killed at Pulse, a gay nightclub, by a gunman in Orlando, Florida. The shooting took place during Pride month in June, a time when LGBTQ+ people celebrate their community.

The shooter was fatally shot by police.

2007 Virginia Tech University shooting

Thirty-two people were killed in a mass shooting at a university in Blacksburg, Virginia. The gunman killed himself.

2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut

A gunman entered a primary school in Newtown, Connecticut, and killed 26 people.

Twenty children aged between 5 and 10 years old were among those dead. There were louder calls for gun control action shortly afterwards, as tragic photos of young children were published.

2017 church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas

A former member of the US Air Force killed 26 churchgoers at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

He was let go from the force for beating his wife and child, and the church he attacked was one attended by his in-laws.

2019 Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas

Twenty-three people shopping at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, were killed by a gunman.

The Mexican government at the time tried to have the US government of then-president Donald Trump call the border event an act of terrorism.

2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Florida

Seventeen pupils and teachers were killed by a former pupil at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The deadly event compelled surviving pupils to launch a national youth movement, holding protests and gatherings calling for gun control, called "March for our Lives".

2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

The newest addition to the top deadliest US mass shootings was on Tuesday, when a gunman killed 19 people at Robb Elementary School.

Texas officials said on Tuesday evening that 18 pupils were killed, along with 1 teacher.

2015 office party shooting in San Bernardino, California

A gunman killed 14 people at an office party in San Bernardino, California.

2009 Binghamton shootings in New York state

Thirteen people were killed in a shooting at the American Civic Association immigration centre in Binghamton, New York. The shooter killed himself.

Reuters contributed reporting

Numbers from Gun Violence Archive