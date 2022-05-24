Bush family power faces test in Texas runoff

Tuesday’s primary run-off election in Texas will test how much weight the Bush family name still carries in America’s biggest Republican state in the race for attorney general.

But George P Bush, who is challenging embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination, says Tuesday’s vote is not about family dynasty.

“It’s not about dynasties. It’s not about some sort of myth. It’s about doing the right thing and supporting the right people for the right offices,” Mr Bush said after voting in Austin.

“And I think anybody can plainly see that we’ve got a crook right now in our top law enforcement position who continually abuses his office,” he said, in reference to Mr Paxton.

The incumbent attorney general is the subject of an ongoing FBI corruption investigation. He was indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015 and is currently awaiting trial.

And the State Bar of Texas is considering reprimanding Mr Paxton over his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Bush forced a run-off against Mr Paxton during a four-way primary election in March, but he still trailed Mr Paxton by 20 points in that race.

Will Mo Brooks hang on in Alabama?

Mo Brooks — who won and then lost former president Donald Trump's endorsement — is one of several Alabama Republican hopefuls aiming to secure the party's nomination to replace retiring Richard Shelby in the US Senate.

Mr Trump rescinded his endorsement in March, accusing the congressman of being “woke” for suggesting people move on from the former president's debunked claims of election fraud.

Mr Brooks languished in the polls after Mr Trump dumped him, but has ridden a fresh surge heading into Tuesday's primary. An Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll last week showed Mr Brooks heading for a run-off against competitors Katie Britt and Mike Durant.

Former Trump press secretary poised for Arkansas nomination

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary under Mr Trump's administration, is poised to win the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor in a campaign focused on immigration and crime.

Three years removed from her White House role, Ms Sanders has raised more than $12.8 million since launching her candidacy, US media outlets reported.

The former president publicly encouraged her to run for governor after she left her post in 2019.

Her advertisements focused on the perceived failures of President Joe Biden have become ubiquitous throughout the southern state.

“As governor, I will say no to Biden and the radical left’s agenda,” she says in one of her advertisements.

