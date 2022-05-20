Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid to meet Antony Blinken at US State Department

Meeting on Friday is second between the two leaders and aimed at strengthening US-Saudi ties

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is expected to discuss bilateral relations as well as strategic security and economic co-operation during the meeting. AP
The National
May 20, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his deputy, Wendy Sherman, on Friday, concluding a four-day visit to Washington.

Prince Khalid's visit comes before a possible trip by President Joe Biden to Riyadh next month.

The meeting between Prince Khalid and the top US diplomats is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the State Department and is expected to focus on bilateral relations as well as strategic security and economic co-operation.

During his visit to Washington, Prince Khalid led meetings of the US-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee and held bilateral talks with top Cabinet members in the Biden administration.

This is the second meeting between Mr Blinken and Prince Khalid since the US secretary of state came into office last year.

Prince Khalid previously held meetings at the Pentagon with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defence for policy, during which talks focused on Iran's destabilising activities in the Middle East and the need to strengthen Saudi defences.

Mr Kahl “underscored US commitment to supporting the kingdom in defending itself against external threats”, the Pentagon said.

Prince Khalid also met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House during his visit.

Updated: May 20, 2022, 3:17 PM
