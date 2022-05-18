Saudi deputy defence minister meets US national security adviser in Washington

The pair reviewed historical Saudi-US relations and discussed co-operation

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defence Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met NSA adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington. SPA
Ismaeel Naar
May 18, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defence Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met US national security advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday and discussed the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

They reviewed historical Saudi-US relations and discussed prospects for co-operation and co-ordination, and ways to support and enhance them, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Mr Sullivan also reaffirmed US President Joe Biden's commitment to "help Saudi Arabia defend its territory," according to a White House statement.

"Mr Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden's commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's leadership in securing a UN-brokered truce in Yemen," the White House said. "They also discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure global economic resilience."

The Saudi vice defence minister is on a scheduled visit to Washington this week to co-chair the US-Saudi Arabia Strategic Joint Planning Committee.

Updated: May 18, 2022, 5:05 AM
