Head of Yemen's presidential council arrives in Jeddah

The head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Gen Rashad Al Alimi, arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

After arriving at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Gen Al Alimi was met by Prince Khalid Al Faisal, the governor of Makkah, and other high-ranking officials.

Gen Al Alimi was selected to head the eight-man leadership council, which was given the task of running the country after President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi stepped down earlier this month.

The council was sworn in to power on April 19 in the southern city of Aden, only weeks after a truce between the government and the Houthi rebels began.

This is a developing story.