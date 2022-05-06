First plane carrying released Houthi prisoners leaves Saudi Arabia for Yemen

The first plane with released Houthi prisoners has left Saudi Arabia bound for Sanaa and Aden, the Saudi-led coalition said on Friday.

The coalition had earlier announced the decision to release 163 Houthi prisoners as part of the UN-brokered truce between the two sides.

The return of the prisoners will be carried out in three stages and will be completed on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency said on Twitter.

While the numbers of prisoners to be freed wasn't mentioned, the International Committee of the Red Cross told AFP it was "facilitating the transfer of more than 100 Yemeni former detainees" and there would be three ICRC flights from the Saudi city of Abha to Aden.

The move is part of terms to end the crisis in Yemen, achieve peace and pave the way for dialogue between the parties, the Saudi Press Agency earlier cited coalition spokesman Brig Gen Turki Al Malki as saying.

The April 2 truce is the first nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn nation in six years.

Its terms include allowing fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and some flights operating from the airport in Sanaa.

The flights, though, have yet to start, with the Saudi Arabian-backed authorities insisting all passengers carry government-issued passports.

The last major prisoner exchange, involving about 1,000 detainees, took place in 2020 as part of confidence-building steps agreed at previous peace talks held in 2018.

Yemen’s brutal civil war began in 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and forced the internationally recognised government into exile.

The Saudi Arabian-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power.

More than 150,000 people have been killed in the conflict, including more than 14,500 civilians.

The war has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from widespread hunger.

The UN has issued warnings of a "worsening" humanitarian situation in Yemen but said the truce could help reverse the situation.