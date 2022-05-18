Madison Cawthorn loses US primary and party’s support

Republicans in the US state of North Carolina have voted to end controversial Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s time in office after less than two years after a string of self-inflicted scandals that turned party leaders against him.

A nude video, claims he was invited to a party involving drugs and sex, two attempts to carry a gun on to a plane and calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” in the midst of a Russian invasion turned colleagues against the 26-year-old, the youngest member of Congress.

A last-minute plea by former president Donald Trump to give the first-term congressman “a second chance” was not enough to hold off a challenge by state Senator Chuck Edwards, 61.

In April, the US Transportation Security Administration said they confiscated a 9mm Staccato C2 handgun from Madison Cawthorn's carry-on bag. Transportation Security Administration / AP

Mr Edwards won 33.4 per cent of the vote to Mr Cawthorn’s 31.9 per cent, according to Edison Research. Mr Cawthorn congratulated his victor on Twitter and urged the party to unite behind him. His spokesman, Luke Ball, said Mr Cawthorn had called Mr Edwards to concede defeat.

“The establishment Republicans in North Carolina are embarrassed by Madison Cawthorn,” Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, told Reuters.

His antics motivated a Republican super Political Action Committee, or PAC, in the state to rally around Mr Edwards, who eked out a win on Tuesday with enough of the vote to avoid a run-off.

“I just see a lack of judgment,” said Republican US Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

He said Mr Cawthorn had not demonstrated a serious interest in serving as a legislator even when parts of the state were flooded.

“It just makes me wonder how focused he is on serving the people of his district, versus focused on increasing his political stature. I have no patience for anybody who’s got a focus on the latter,” Mr Tillis said.

“On any given day he’s an embarrassment,” retiring Republican US senator Richard Burr of North Carolina said before the primary.

Mr Cawthorn was seen as a rising star of the Republican Party after the political newcomer defeated a Trump-endorsed candidate in 2020.

This time, Mr Cawthorn had Trump’s endorsement. On Monday, the day before the primary, the former president pleaded on his behalf.

“When Madison was first elected to Congress, he did a great job. Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again ... let’s give Madison a second chance,” the former president said in a post on the Truth Social media platform.

Mr Cawthorn saw his lead in opinion polls collapse over the past two months, amid a barrage of attacks from two super Pacs with backing from Republicans and Democrats.

In the closing days of the primary race, Results for NC Inc, which has supported Mr Tillis, ran a 30-second advert accusing Mr Cawthorn of being a reckless playboy out to slash spending on Social Security and Medicare.

Mr Edwards, a local businessman who is promoting an “America First” agenda, is now likely to win in the heavily Republican district in the November 8 election.

- With Reuters