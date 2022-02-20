Donald Trump's new social media app plans slow start from Monday

Donald Trump's new social media platform "Truth Social" is planning a gradual start this week and should be "fully operational" by late March, more than a year after he was banned by major social media.

"This week, we will begin to roll out to people on the Apple App store," said Devin Nunes, chief executive of the Trump Media and Technology Group, the app's parent company.

Mr Nunes, a former Republican congressman who resigned from the House to lead the Trump group, told Fox News: "I think by the end of March we're going to be fully operational, at least within the United States."

READ MORE Peter Thiel to leave Facebook parent company Meta to help advance Trump agenda

Mr Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which banned him after the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

He has been accused of inciting his followers to use force to try to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

On Sunday, the App Store was allowing users to order Truth Social starting on Monday, the Presidents Day holiday in the US.

"It's actually very moving for me to see people that are on the platform that have had their voice cancelled," Mr Nunes said.

"We want them to tell us what they would like to have on the platform, which is the opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform."

Mr Trump and his wife Melania also plan on Monday to offer for sale 10,000 NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, illustrating key moments in his presidency.

NFTs are certified digital images that can be bought and sold.

The group reportedly has a $1.25 billion backing as it seeks a niche in a crowded social-media market place for conservatives, including the Gettr, Parler and Gab platforms.

Before being banned by Twitter, Mr Trump had about 89 million followers and used the platform constantly, for presidential statements and to attack rivals.

Mr Trump, 75, has hinted but never definitively said whether he will seek the presidency again.

He is under the shadow of investigations and lawsuits, including over his tax filings and his efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.