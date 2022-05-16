Laguna Woods shooting: police name suspected gunman in California church attack

Police on Monday named David Chou as the man accused of killing one person and injured five others after opening fire at a church in Laguna Woods, California.

Mr Chou, of Las Vegas, Nevada, has been detained on charges of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder, the Orange County Sherriff's Department said in a tweet.

The department said teams are continuing to process evidence at the scene.

OC Sheriff arrests man suspected in Laguna Woods church shooting. Read the full release below. pic.twitter.com/rOPAxRQ3bt — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 16, 2022

Police said that after the gunman opened fire, parishioners were able to take his weapon and tie him up with an electric cord until deputies arrived.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect,” Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said.

“They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities.”

READ MORE US mourns Buffalo mass shooting

“I think it’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse.”

The wounded include four Asian men ranging in age from 66 to 92 years old and an 86-year-old Asian woman, the department said, with four of the five people sustaining critical injuries. Information about the person who was killed was not immediately released.

Mr Chou was taken into custody on Sunday and deputies recovered two firearms at the scene, the sheriff's department said. A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known.

He is currently being held on $1 million bail, jail records show.

Between 30 and 40 members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church had gathered for lunch after a morning church service at Geneva when the gunman opened fire shortly before 1.30pm, officials said.

The afternoon lunch reception was given in honour of a former pastor, said a statement from the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, a church administrative body.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the tweet said.

The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report