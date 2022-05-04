US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid-19

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for Covid-19, the State Department said on Wednesday.

The department's statement said that he "tested positive for Covid-19 this afternoon via a PCR test. The secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms".

Mr Blinken joins a growing list of high-profile people who have been infected with coronavirus in Washington after a weekend of events around the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Expand Autoplay Kim Kardashian arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on Saturday, April 30. AP

The White House and the State Department said President Joe Biden is not a close contact.

"He has not seen the president in several days and [Mr Biden] is not considered a close contact," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing.

She said Mr Biden tested negative for the disease on Tuesday.

The president also attended the Saturday evening event along with Ms Psaki, Mr Blinken and members of the press for the first in-person edition of the event since the pandemic began.

Hollywood stars such Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Brooke Shields attended. Comedian Trevor Noah hosted.

Those attending were required to be fully vaccinated and boosted, and have a same-day Covid negative test result.

CNN reported on Tuesday evening that several members of US news organisations who went to the dinner or surrounding events at the weekend have tested positive for coronavirus.

The State Department says Mr Blinken will isolate and work remotely for the time being.

Vice President Kamala Harris has recently tested out of her isolation following testing positive for coronavirus last week and is wearing a face mask during outings, per federal health guidance.