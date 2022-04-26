US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said on Tuesday.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence,” Ms Harris's spokeswoman Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

President Joe Biden is not considered a “close contact” under Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

To qualify as a close contact, a person would need to have spent 15 minutes within two metres of an infected individual.

“She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady [Jill Biden] due to their respective recent travel schedules,” Ms Allen said.

Mr Biden, 79, and Ms Harris, 57, are both fully vaccinated and have been boosted twice.

“She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The vice president will return to the White House when she tests negative,” Ms Allen said.

Ms Harris's husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, caught Covid in March.

The vice president was also considered a close contact when a staffer tested positive in early April.