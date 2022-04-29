'ISIS Beatle' faces sentencing in US court for murdering hostages

A member of an ISIS group nicknamed “The Beatles” that beheaded American hostages is due to face a US judge on Friday who will decide whether to subject him to a lifetime of near-solitary confinement.

US District Judge TS Ellis in Alexandria, Virginia, will hold a sentencing hearing for London-born Alexanda Kotey, who pleaded guilty to murdering US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

As part of his plea deal he will spend 15 years in US custody and, if certain conditions are met, will then be transferred to Britain to serve out the rest of his sentence.

Hostages held by Kotey and his fellow militants nicknamed them “The Beatles” for their British accents. The hearing is expected to include hours of emotional testimony from victims' family members.

The charges carry a mandatory life sentence, but Mr Ellis will make a recommendation about Kotey's prison facility and whether he should be separated from other inmates in near-solitary confinement.

In a court filing, Kotey's lawyers urged Mr Ellis to take into consideration Kotey's acceptance of guilt and his agreement to provide information to US investigators.

US authorities have advised British officials that prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Kotey.

Kotey was a citizen of the UK but the British government withdrew his citizenship. His ISIS cell took journalists and aid workers hostage, tortured them and circulated videotapes of gruesome beheadings on the internet.

Kotey admitted to inflicting torture on hostages, including waterboarding and electric shocks with a stun gun.

Another “Beatles” member, El Shafee Elsheikh, faced trial last month. After four hours of deliberations, a federal jury in Virginia found Elsheikh guilty on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.

Mr Ellis is scheduled to sentence Elsheikh at a later date.

The ringleader, Emwazi, also known as “Jihadi John”, is thought to be the man seen clad in black battle fatigues who beheaded Foley and others.

Emwazi was killed in a US-British missile strike in Raqqa, Syria in 2015.

