ISIS 'Beatle' to plead guilty to US terrorism charges

Alexanda Kotey, one of four British citizens who allegedly made up an ISIS cell known as The Beatles, was detained in the Middle East and extradited to the US to face terrorism charges. AP.

A British-born man who was a member of a team of ISIS militants in Syria nicknamed The Beatles, was expected to plead guilty on Thursday to US criminal charges, according to a federal court record.

Alexanda Kotey, is one of two ISIS members who were held in Iraq by the US military before being flown to the United States in 2020 to face trial on terrorism charges.

Court records show Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, a Sudanese-born British resident extradited to the United States with Kotey, face charges that include hostage-taking resulting in death and conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

Records of the US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, showed a change-of-plea hearing was scheduled on Thursday.

Read more US exit from Afghanistan casts dark shadow over Middle East, analysts say

The pair, who have since been stripped of their British citizenship, were allegedly involved in abducting American, European and Japanese hostages in Syria from 2012 to 2015.

It is claimed they belonged to a four-member ISIS cell nicknamed The Beatles because of their British accents.

They are accused of detaining or killing several western captives, including US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

The cell allegedly took part in graphic ISIS videos posted online that showed foreign hostages being beheaded.

A 24-page indictment includes a long list of tortures Kotey and Elsheikh are accused of inflicting on hostages, including electric shocks with a taser, forcing hostages to fight each other and 20-minute beatings with sticks and waterboarding.

If convicted, Kotey and Elsheikh could face up to life in prison. The US has advised British authorities that American prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Kotey or Elsheikh. The court docket shows charges against Elsheikh still pending.