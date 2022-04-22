Bill Murray film suspended after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint

A complaint about “inappropriate behaviour” by actor Bill Murray has led to the suspension of filming for his movie Being Mortal, multiple outlets reported.

Searchlight Pictures informed employees that production of the film was suspended, the studio said in a letter obtained by entertainment outlet Deadline.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time,” the letter read.

“We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project.”

The letter did not provide information on the specifics of the complaint or who was involved.

Actor Aziz Ansari — who was due to make his directorial debut — was not part of the complaint. Murray's co-star Seth Rogan and production partner Youree Henley are also reportedly not part of the complaint.

Searchlight told Deadline it does not comment during investigations.

The film was based on the nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, about end-of-life care. Principal photography began on the film last month.

Being Mortal was expected to be released next year.

Murray, 71, joined television series Saturday Night Live in 1977 and went on to star in films such as Caddyshack and Ghost Busters. He has starred in multiple films directed by Wes Anderson including Fantastic Mr Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs.