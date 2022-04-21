Disney's special government status pulled by Florida legislators

Florida legislators passed a Bill on Thursday that would revoke Walt Disney Company's special tax status in a move widely seen as retaliation for its opposition to a state law limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis, who is all but guaranteed to sign it.

The Republican-led state House voted 70 to 38 to close a special tax district created by a 1967 law that allows Disney to govern the 10,000-hectare Orlando area on which its Walt Disney World theme park operates.

The state Senate passed the measure on Wednesday.

Mr DeSantis, in a surprise move, asked politicians to consider the legislation during a special session he called this week. He did not immediately comment on the bill's passage on Thursday.

The law would eliminate a handful of special tax districts including the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers about 11,000ha in Orange and Osceola counties.

The status makes Disney, which is one of the state's largest private employers, and other landowners responsible for providing services such as firefighting, power, water and roads.

In return, they get relief from taxes and fees. The change would go into effect in June 2023.

Monorail tracks and concrete pilings lead to a hotel under construction at Walt Disney World in July 1971. AP

Mr DeSantis, a Republican who is a possible candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination, wants to strike back at Disney for opposing a law that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for pupils younger than 9.

The governor signed the legislation last month.

The law, which is to go into effect on July 1, also prohibits teaching that "is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate" for older pupils. It is being challenged in court.

Disney came under fire last month by many in the LGBTQ community, including some Disney employees, for initially failing to take a public stand against the measure.

It then condemned the legislation and said it would pause all of its political donations in Florida. That set off a storm of condemnation against Disney by many Republicans.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.