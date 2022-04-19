Disney World: Face masks optional for all areas of resort

Walt Disney World on Tuesday lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on the central Florida Disney property.

The rule change was posted on Tuesday on Disney's website.

Masks are still recommended, although not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transport.

In February, the park made face coverings optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transport such as the resort’s monorail, buses and sky gondola.

The new rule change removes the transport exception and the requirement to be vaccinated.

It comes a day after a federal judge in Florida threw out a national mask mandate for public transport.

The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely.

Major airlines were some of the first to update their rules after the court decision.

United, Southwest, American, Alaska, Delta and JetBlue announced that effective immediately, masks would no longer be required on domestic flights.

The ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber announced on their websites on Tuesday that masks will now be optional while riding or driving.