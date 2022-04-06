US and allies to target Russian banks with 'sweeping' sanctions package

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The US and its allies will target Russian banks and officials with a “sweeping package” of sanctions on Wednesday and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said, after Washington and Kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

The governments plan to impose additional penalties on Russian financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, as well as Russian government officials and their family members, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“It’s a part of the continuation of our efforts to put consequences in place, hold Russian officials accountable,” Ms Psaki said.

“These measures will degrade key instruments of Russian state power and pose acute and immediate economic harm on Russia and hold accountable the Russian kleptocracy that funds and supports [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war”, she said.

Mr Putin's daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, are expected to be targeted in the latest round of sanctions as well, multiple media outlets reported. Ms Psaki declined to comment on those reports.

The US Justice Department also planned on Wednesday to detail new actions “to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity”, it said in a statement.

Grim images emerging from the Ukrainian city of Bucha include a mass grave and bodies of people shot at close range, prompting calls for tougher action against Moscow and an international investigation.

Ms Psaki said the newest round of sanctions are imposed in part because of Russia's actions in Bucha, adding that the “horrific photos we've seen from Bucha are not the first violation of war crimes or atrocities that we've seen take place on the ground.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the killings were part of a deliberate Russian campaign to commit atrocities. Russia, which says it launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, denies targeting civilians and said images of the corpses were a “monstrous forgery” staged by the West. Neither provided evidence to support the assertions.

A senior French official said the European Union would also probably impose new sanctions on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Sberbank may be among the banks targeted.

Two European diplomats said the final package of sanctions would be announced in a co-ordinated fashion on Wednesday.

Agencies contributed to this report