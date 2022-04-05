US weighs building permanent bases in Eastern Europe

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The US should build permanent military bases in Eastern Europe, the Pentagon's top officer said on Tuesday, as the West looks to adapt its security posture after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley said countries in the region including Romania, Poland and the Baltics were “very willing” to have the permanent bases.

“They'll build them, they'll pay for them,” Gen Milley said at a House Armed Services Committee alongside Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

Gen Milley said the bases should have expeditionary forces rotate through them instead of permanently deployed units.

“My advice would be to create permanent bases, but don’t permanently station,” he said. “You get the effect of permanence by rotational forces.”

The US currently has troops deployed across Eastern Europe and nearly 100,000 across the continent. While it has permanent bases across Western Europe, US troops in the East are rotated through facilities run by ally countries.

Gen Milley said US bases would cut costs for American troops in terms of living expenses. Several Eastern European countries including Kosovo, Lithuania, Poland and Romania have expressed greater interest in the past two months in hosting US troops on their territory.

Kosovo said it is amenable to discussing a permanent US military base.

Mr Austin said such a decision would come after consultations with Nato.

“If Nato deems it’s appropriate to change its footprint, then certainly we’ll be a part of that,” he said.

He expected those discussions to happen at Nato’s next summit in June.

“We will defend every inch of Nato territory if required,” Mr Austin added, as he vowed continued US military support for Ukraine.