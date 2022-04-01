Two detainees released from Afghanistan, US says

One US citizen and one permanent resident released

Apr 01, 2022

One American citizen and one US resident have been released from detention in Afghanistan, the US State Department said on Friday.

“We can confirm that Safiullah Rauf and Anees Khalil, a US citizen and a lawful permanent resident, respectively, have been released after being unjustly detained in Afghanistan," the State Department said in a statement.

"They are now in Qatar before traveling home. We are grateful for the efforts of all those who worked to secure their release, but more work remains. Unjustly holding Americans captive is always unacceptable, and we will not stop until every American who is being unjustly held against their will is able to hug their families once again.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Rauf said he is the brother of Mr Khalil and thanked the US government for its efforts in getting them released.

He said the two had been arrested on December 18 while engaged in humanitarian work and had been held as the result of a "misunderstanding".

Mr Rauf is president of a group called Human First Coalition that helps Afghans.

