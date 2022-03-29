Biden to sign bill making lynching a US federal hate crime

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will sign into law the first federal legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime after the Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent this month.

The legislation is named after 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was brutally murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi in 1955 — an event that drew national attention to the atrocities and violence that African Americans faced in the US.

The bill would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury.

A conviction would carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

“After 100-plus years and 200-plus failed attempts to outlaw lynching, the Senate took long-overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Antilynching Act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer when the upper chamber passed the bill.

“This is an important step, but that it's taken so long is a stain on America,” he tweeted.

Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to deliver remarks when the president signs the bill into law on Tuesday afternoon.

The bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 422-3.

Till was murdered after Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, claimed he had propositioned her at the family-owned grocery store where she worked.

His mutilated body was found in a river three days later. Till's mother insisted his remains be displayed in an open casket so the world could see the atrocities that were committed.

Carolyn's husband, Roy Bryant, and J W Milam, Roy Bryant's half-brother, were arrested for Till's murder but were acquitted by an all-white jury. They later admitted to a magazine that they had killed him.

Roy Bryant died in 1994 and Milam died in 1981.

The Department of Justice reopened the investigation into Till's murder in 2018. Carolyn Bryant, now known as Carolyn Donham, recanted evidence she had given, but the Justice Department said she “denied to the FBI that she ever recanted her testimony".

The department ended its investigation in December.

