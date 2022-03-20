Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he is ready for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to end the war.

“I’m ready for negotiations with him,” Mr Zelenskyy told CNN. “I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations, we cannot end this war.”

His adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday that peace talks with Russia may last several weeks. Still, he noted that Russia’s position in the talks had become more “adequate” lately.

“All the people who think that this dialogue is shallow and that it is not going to resolve anything, they just don’t understand that this is very valuable” said Mr Zelenskyy. “If there is just a 1 per cent chance for us to stop this war, I think we need to take this chance.”

He said the talks were necessary as a bid to preserve Ukrainian lives as Russia continues to target civilian centres. Most recently, Ukrainian authorities in Mariupol said on Sunday that Russia had bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.

“We are able to deal a powerful blow; we are able to strike back,” said Mr Zelenskyy. “But unfortunately our dignity is not going to preserve lives.”

“We have to use any format, any chance in order to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean this is a Third World War.”

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told CNN on Sunday that “the negotiations seem to be one-sided”, although Washington remained “hopeful that the Ukrainian effort will end this brutal war”.

“We tried quite a bit before Russia decided to move forward on this brutal attack on Ukraine and those diplomatic efforts were not responded to well by the Russians,” she said. “And they’re not responding now.”

Mr Zelenskyy addressed the US Congress last week to ask for a no-fly zone as well as more military support and additional Russia sanctions.

While the Joe Biden administration has ruled out a no-fly zone and has rebuffed a Polish proposal to enable the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine, the US did release another $800 million in Ukrainian military aid last week.