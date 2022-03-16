Zelenskyy asks US Congress for Ukraine no-fly zone and fighter jets

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the US for a no-fly zone, fighter jets and additional aerial defence systems as well as more sanctions on Russia while addressing Congress on Wednesday.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” said Mr Zelenskyy in the 20-minute address made via video.

“Russian troops have already fired nearly 1,000 missiles at Ukraine — countless bombs. They use drones to kill us with precision. This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly stated its opposition to a no-fly zone over Ukraine for fear of sparking a broader conflict between Russia and other nuclear-armed powers in Nato.

Expand Autoplay Smoke rising in Kyiv, which mayor Vitali Klitschko says faces a "difficult and dangerous moment" as Russian forces step up strikes on residential buildings. AFP

“Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?” Mr Zelenskyy asked Congress. “If this too much to ask, [then] a humanitarian no-fly zone.”

Cognisant of US reluctance, Mr Zelenskyy suggested that the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine and additional aerial defence systems could serve as an alternative to a no-fly zone.

“You know what kind of defence systems we need — S-300 and other similar systems,” he said, referring to the Soviet-designed surface-to-air missile system.

Read More Zelenskyy says Ukraine must recognise it will not join Nato

“You know how much depends on the battlefield, on the ability to use aircraft — powerful, strong aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land.”

The Ukrainian military is largely accustomed to using Soviet and Russian-designed equipment, rendering transfers of US-made weaponry that its armed forces are not trained to use largely unfeasible.

But Ukraine has sought advanced fighter jets from Nato allies such as Poland that use Soviet-designed systems.

Poland last week proposed to indirectly transfer its fleet of 28 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine by first placing them in US custody at a Nato base in Germany. Warsaw did not consult with Washington before making the surprise announcement and the Biden administration ultimately rejected the proposal.

A Pentagon official told Congress last week that additional fighter jets would not result in “significant effectiveness” for the Ukrainian military and that the US remains largely focused on providing Ukraine with additional air defence and anti-armour capabilities — drawing bipartisan pushback from several members of Congress.

To make his case for increased assistance, Mr Zelenskyy invoked several motifs recognisable to an American audience, including the September 11 attacks and Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

He noted that Ukraine has experienced a September 11 attack “every night for three weeks now”, showing a video illustrating the devastation wrought by Russian air strikes on civilian targets.

“'I have a dream,'” said Mr Zelenskyy. “These words are known to each of you today. I can say, I have a need. I need to protect our sky.”

The Ukrainian president also told Congress that “new packages of sanctions are needed constantly every week until the Russian military machine stops".

Expand Autoplay Police officers detain a woman in central Moscow, during a protest against Russian military action in Ukraine. AFP

“We propose that the United States sanction all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine.”

Finally, he asked members of Congress to exert their influence in their states and districts to pressure American companies to continue to divest from and pull out of the Russian market.

Several large American companies, including McDonalds, Starbucks, Pepsi and Netflix have already closed their businesses in Russia.

“All American companies must leave Russia,” he said. “I’m asking to make sure that the Russians do not receive a single penny that they use to destroy people in Ukraine.”